Man charged in shooting of two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies

Los Angeles prosecutors on Wednesday said they had charged a man in the shooting of two sheriff's deputies earlier this month. Deonte Lee Murray, 36, was charged in the shootings, which took place on Sept. 12 when he allegedly walked up to a car and opened fire on two sheriff's deputies. Both deputies were seriously injured but survived.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:14 IST
Deonte Lee Murray, 36, was charged in the shootings, which took place on Sept. 12 when he allegedly walked up to a car and opened fire on two sheriff's deputies. Both deputies were seriously injured but survived. Murray is expected to be arraigned today.

