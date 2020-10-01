Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockets land in Erbil hours after Iraqi PM pledges to protect diplomats

Media reports had suggested Washington could move diplomatic staff to Erbil, with the Kurdistan Region long seen as a safe haven from the violence gripping the rest of Iraq and far from the reaches of the Iran-backed Iraqi militias the United States blames for increasingly regular attacks on its interests. Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the attack and called on Kadhimi to hold those responsible accountable.

Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 01-10-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 03:14 IST
Rockets land in Erbil hours after Iraqi PM pledges to protect diplomats
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran-backed militias launched rockets targeting U.S. troops that landed near Erbil airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a Kurdish security agency said on Wednesday, hours after Iraq's premier pledged to protect foreign missions. Iraqi Kurdistan's counterterrorism service blamed the attack on the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an umbrella grouping of mostly Iran-backed Iraqi Shi'ite militias that is part of Iraq's armed forces.

"Six rockets were launched from the borders of the Sheikh Amir village in Nineveh province by the Popular Mobilisation Forces who were targeting (U.S.-led) coalition forces in Erbil International Airport," the service said. Four rockets landed at the edge of the airport compound and two did not explode, it added in a statement.

The Kurdish interior ministry condemned the attack, which it said took place at 8:30 p.m. (1730 GMT). It did not directly blame the PMF but said the rockets were launched from an area under the jurisdiction of the PMF's 30th Brigade. U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, said initial reports were that indirect fire did not land on coalition forces in Erbil. "There was no damage or casualties. Incident is under investigation," he posted on Twitter.

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack, which occurred hours after Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi pledged in a meeting with top diplomats to protect foreign missions and limit possession of weapons to state forces following a U.S. threat to shut down its embassy in Baghdad. "Those who carry out attacks on foreign missions are seeking to destabilise Iraq and sabotage its regional and international relations," Kadhimi told 25 foreign emissaries, including the U.S. ambassador, earlier on Wednesday.

Sirens were heard inside a nearby military base housing U.S. troops, Kurdish media said. A rocket fell 200 metres (220 yards) away from a Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI) base, spokesman Mohamed Qadiri told Reuters. It was not clear if the KDPI was an intentional target. Media reports had suggested Washington could move diplomatic staff to Erbil, with the Kurdistan Region long seen as a safe haven from the violence gripping the rest of Iraq and far from the reaches of the Iran-backed Iraqi militias the United States blames for increasingly regular attacks on its interests.

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the attack and called on Kadhimi to hold those responsible accountable. "I strongly condemn tonight's rocket attack in Erbil. The KRG will not tolerate any attempt to undermine Kurdistan's stability and our response will be robust," Barzani, who leads the Kurdistan Regional Government, wrote on Twitter.

"I have spoken to PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi on the importance of holding the perpetrators accountable," he said. The Iraqi military blamed a "terrorist group" for the attack and said there were no casualties. The local commanders responsible for securing the launch area have been arrested pending an investigation, it said in a statement.

A security source said two men were arrested: an Iraqi army brigadier general and the commander of the PMF's 30th Brigade. The United States has made preparations to withdraw diplomats from Iraq after warning Baghdad it could shut its embassy, two Iraqi officials and two Western diplomats said, a step Iraqis fear could turn their country into a battle zone.

Rockets regularly fly across the Tigris towards the heavily fortified U.S. diplomatic compound. In recent weeks rocket attacks near the embassy have increased and roadside bombs targeted convoys carrying equipment to the U.S.-led military coalition. One roadside attack hit a British convoy in Baghdad, the first of its kind against Western diplomats in Iraq for years.

On Monday three children and two women were killed when two militia rockets hit a family home, the Iraqi military said. Police sources said Baghdad airport was the intended target. Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents but groups believed to be connected to Iran-aligned militias have claimed responsibility for some attacks.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

6 missiles intercepted targeting airport in northern Iraq

At least six missiles targeting Irbil international airport in northern Iraq were intercepted Wednesday evening, a statement from the Kurdish Interior Ministry said, as diplomatic tensions between Washington and Baghdad mounted over a spate...

Northern California wildfire death toll rises to 4 as crews scramble to beat winds

The death toll from a wildfire raging in northern Californias Cascade foothills climbed to four on Wednesday as firefighters battling that blaze and another wreaking havoc in wine country near San Francisco braced to confront a new bout of ...

Ontario projects surge of COVID-19 cases akin to that of hard-hit Australian state

Ontario could reach 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day in the first half of October, projections released on Wednesday showed, putting Canadas most-populous province on a trajectory similar to that of the hard-hit Australian state of Victoria. ...

U.S. airlines await roller coaster aid developments in Washington

Hours before mass furloughs of airline workers go into effect, U.S. airlines were still holding out hope for agreement in Washington over a fresh coronavirus aid package, after the House of Representatives delayed a vote to give more time f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020