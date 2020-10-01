PM Modi extends greetings to President Kovind on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday on Thursday, saying that his rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 08:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday on Thursday, saying that his rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. "Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life," PM Modi tweeted.
Kovind was born on 1st October 1945 at village Paraunkh in Kanpur district of the State of Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July, 2017. (ANI)
