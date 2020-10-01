Constable's gun goes off accidentally in Srikalahasti Temple, no injuries reported

An incident of accidental gunfire took place in the Srikalahasti Temple on Wednesday night. However, no injuries were reported. Police are holding an internal inquiry in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Srikalahasti Inspector Nagarjuna said, "AR constable Subrahmanyam was on temple security duty last night. After the temple closed, he was placing the gun (303 model old one) in the room allotted for securing the arms." "At that time, the gun misfired. The bullet hit the ceiling and a small stone fell down. As a precautionary measure, Subrahmanyam was taken to the hospital. However, he has not received injuries except a minor scratch. An internal inquiry has been ordered into the matter," he added. (ANI)