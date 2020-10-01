Left Menu
NGT raps Goa government over delay in finalisation of Coastal Zone Management Plan

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel directed the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) to expedite the matter. “Having regard to the significance of the expeditious action in the matter, we find that there is continued failure on the part of the State of Goa.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Goa government over the delay in finalization of the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) saying there was a continued failure on the part of the state. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel directed the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) to expedite the matter.

"Having regard to the significance of the expeditious action in the matter, we find that there is a continued failure on the part of the State of Goa. "Let the NCSCM expedite the matter. The Secretary, Ministry of Environment and may monitor the same and as far as possible, the whole process may be completed by January 31, 2021," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Goa seeking an extension of time for finalizing the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP). It was stated that though the State of Goa has taken all steps, the delay is being caused by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM). The NGT had earlier directed Goa to finalize the plan by January 31, 2020, and said that given the huge delay having adverse consequences further steps be expedited by other concerned authorities.

