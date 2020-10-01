Russia, France and U.S. draft joint position on Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

Russia, the United States and France were drafting a joint statement on Thursday about the fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces around the Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Interfax agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

Russia and France had earlier demanded an immediate ceasefire as the death toll rose in the heaviest clashes since the 1990s around the region - part of Azerbaijan but run by its mostly ethnic Armenian inhabitants. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying that President Vladimir Putin had discussed the crisis with Russia's Security Council and told it about "preparations for a joint statement on Nagorno-Karabakh by the presidents of Russia, the U.S. and France".

Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron had earlier discussed how the Organization for Security and Co-operation's (OSCE) Minsk group, which mediates in the conflict, could help to end the fighting, according to the Kremlin. "A joint statement with the Russians and Americans is never easy and it's even more difficult in the current climate," a French official told Reuters.

Russia has also offered to host the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks on ending the fighting, which flared up on Sunday, reviving a decades-old conflict over the mountainous enclave. Dozens of people have been reported killed and hundreds wounded since then. Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan in a 1991-94 war that killed 30,000 people, but is not recognised internationally as an independent republic.

Azerbaijan's general prosecutor's office said Armenian shelling had killed a civilian in the Azeri town of Terter on Thursday morning and badly damaged the train station. Armenia's defence ministry spokeswoman said Azeri forces had tried to regroup but had been prevented from doing so.

Armenia said two French nationals working for France's Le Monde newspaper had been wounded during Azeri shelling of the Armenian town of Martuni and taken to hospital. An Armenian government source said they were in grave condition. Television footage released by the Ankara-based Anadolu Agency showed reporters running for cover behind a wall at an unidentified location in Nagorno-Karabakh after what it said was Armenian shelling. Loud blasts could be heard in the background.

MINSK GROUP The re-eruption of a "frozen conflict" dating back to the collapse of the Soviet Union has raised concerns about stability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets, and raised fears that regional powers Russia and Turkey could be drawn in.

"President Macron and Putin agreed on the need for a joint effort to reach a ceasefire in the framework of Minsk," Macron's office said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by telephone late on Wednesday. The Kremlin said there was no alternative to using "political and diplomatic methods" to resolve the crisis.

Russia and France co-chair the Minsk group with the United States. The group has not met since the latest fighting began. Macron's office said he and Putin "also shared their concern regarding the sending of Syrian mercenaries by Turkey to Nagorno-Karabakh".

But the TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying the deployment of fighters from Syria and Libya to Nagorno-Karabakh was extremely dangerous. Russia has a military base in Armenia. Turkey, a close ally of mainly Muslim Azerbaijan, has said it will "do what is necessary" to support Azerbaijan, but has denied sending mercenaries.

Macron, whose country is home to about 600,000 people of Armenian origin, has accused Turkey of "warlike" rhetoric. A German government source said European Union leaders would consider the conflict at a summit starting in Brussels later on Thursday.

France's junior European affairs minister, Clement Beaune, said the EU must give "signals of resolve" against Turkey and that this could mean possible sanctions.