Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Who will be Kuwait's next crown prince?

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Tuesday aged 91 and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named the new ruler of the Gulf major oil exporter.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:30 IST
FACTBOX-Who will be Kuwait's next crown prince?

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Tuesday aged 91 and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named the new ruler of the Gulf major oil exporter. Under the constitution, Sheikh Nawaf has up to a year to name a new heir to the throne. Analysts and Kuwaiti politicians expect a decision in the coming weeks, with dozens of senior al-Sabah dynasty members manoeuvring for position.

Parliament must approve the choice. Here are the top favourites to be named Kuwait's crown prince:

* Sheikh Meshal: Born in 1940, he has since 2004 been deputy chief of the National Guard, which has played a prominent role in Kuwait's efforts to combat COVID-19. He previously served as head of security services and in the interior ministry. He has not held a government portfolio and has stayed clear of political battles that have claimed several ruling family members and ruined their chances of moving higher up the ranks.

* Sheikh Nasser Sabah: He first entered the government in 2017 as defence minister after a decade working behind the scenes at the royal court. A key figure in Kuwait's "Vision 2035" plan, he has pushed to diversify the economy away from oil and strengthen relations with Asia. As chair of Kuwait's main planning committee, he advanced projects including the $82 billion economic hub Silk City in Kuwait's north, which has met resistance from parliament.

He also held a lesser-known role as head of a joint Kuwaiti-Iranian committee called "Common Development Enterprises", dedicated to increasing bilateral trade. * Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammed: He was prime minister from 2006 to 2011, when he stepped down amid protests over alleged government mismanagement and corruption, during which lawmakers stormed the parliament building to demand his resignation.

He remained close to the late emir, having served as minister of the royal court from 1991-2006. He was ambassador to Iran and Afghanistan during a 1964-1979 stretch at the foreign ministry. He was also a minister of state for foreign affairs. During Iraq's 1990-1991 occupation of Kuwait, Sheikh Nasser oversaw state media and launched a radio broadcast from exile.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Life Mission:Kerala HC allows CBI to continue with probe

The Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed the CBI to continue with its probe into the Life Mission, a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless, for alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulations Act. The court ...

Dhanlaxmi Bank gets shareholders' nod to hike authorised share capital to Rs 400 cr

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday said its shareholders have approved raising the authorized share capital of the bank to Rs 400 crore from Rs 300 crore earlier. The shareholders of the bank approved a resolution to this effect at the 93rd Annual ...

Danish teen Clara Tauson loses in 2nd round

Danish teen Clara Tausons surprise run is over after losing to American player Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3 in the second round. The 17-year-old Tauson came through the qualifying rounds. She upset U.S. Open semifinalist and No. 21 seed Jennif...

Tennis-Kenin huffs and puffs into French Open third round

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin ran into a spot of bother before reaching the French Open third round with a 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory against Romanian Anna Bogdan on Thursday. Kenin, the best American hope at Roland Garros along with last years...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020