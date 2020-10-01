Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's data privacy watchdog beefs up consent rights over ad trackers

In specifying a registration timeframe, the guideline goes beyond European Union-wide data privacy rules adopted two years ago, adding an extra hurdle that a data protection lawyer said would put some of the companies exploiting such tools to target advertising out of business. Under the CNIL guideline, which the watchdog said must be adopted by March, internet users have the right to withdraw their consent on cookies - small pieces of data stored while navigating on the Web - at any time and they can refuse trackers when they go on a website.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:34 IST
France's data privacy watchdog beefs up consent rights over ad trackers

France's data privacy watchdog CNIL recommended on Thursday that websites operating in the country should keep a register of internet users' refusal to accept online trackers known as cookies for at least six months. In specifying a registration timeframe, the guideline goes beyond European Union-wide data privacy rules adopted two years ago, adding an extra hurdle that a data protection lawyer said would put some of the companies exploiting such tools to target advertising out of business.

Under the CNIL guideline, which the watchdog said must be adopted by March, internet users have the right to withdraw their consent on cookies - small pieces of data stored while navigating on the Web - at any time and they can refuse trackers when they go on a website. "The internet user's silence actually implies a refusal (to accept cookies)," said Etienne Drouard of American-British law firm Hogan Lovells.

"But the CNIL imposes the collection of a refusal and (recommends) that this refusal lasts six months," he said, predicting that stipulation would mark a "death sentence" for some publishers, media, video-on-demand platforms and advertisers. The guidelines apply to all companies offering services in France or based in the country, said the CNIL, which has a reputation as a staunch defender of data privacy rights.

It also said internet users should be able to easily reconsider any initial agreement concerning cookies via a web link or an icon that should be visible on all the website pages. The authority added that the users must be "clearly informed" of the end-use of the trackers before asking for consent. Websites must also tell internet users which entities would be collecting the data.

The legality of the use of so-called "cookie walls", which prevent internet users from entering the website without agreeing on cookies first, has to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, the CNIL said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Life Mission:Kerala HC allows CBI to continue with probe

The Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed the CBI to continue with its probe into the Life Mission, a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless, for alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulations Act. The court ...

Dhanlaxmi Bank gets shareholders' nod to hike authorised share capital to Rs 400 cr

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday said its shareholders have approved raising the authorized share capital of the bank to Rs 400 crore from Rs 300 crore earlier. The shareholders of the bank approved a resolution to this effect at the 93rd Annual ...

Danish teen Clara Tauson loses in 2nd round

Danish teen Clara Tausons surprise run is over after losing to American player Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3 in the second round. The 17-year-old Tauson came through the qualifying rounds. She upset U.S. Open semifinalist and No. 21 seed Jennif...

Tennis-Kenin huffs and puffs into French Open third round

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin ran into a spot of bother before reaching the French Open third round with a 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory against Romanian Anna Bogdan on Thursday. Kenin, the best American hope at Roland Garros along with last years...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020