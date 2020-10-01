Woman, two children found drowned in dam, suicide suspected

A woman allegedly ended her life by jumping into the reservoir of a dam with her two children in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, the police said on Thursday. The bodies of Sunita Gupta (29), her daughter Deepanjali (07) and son Deepanshu (06) were fished out from Bisaidha dam, 8 km from here, on Thursday morning.

Rajkumar Gupta, the woman's husband, told police that he left house on Wednesday around 8 PM to meet his grand-mother, and when he returned, he found the house locked. He inquired with neighbours but nobody could inform him where his wife and children had gone, he told police, said city Kotwali police station in-charge Rajesh Pandey.

Local fishermen spotted the bodies in the reservoir around 6 in the morning after which the police were informed. The bodies were sent for autopsy and its report will throw light on the cause of death, the police officer said.

Initial investigation suggested that the woman's mental condition was not sound, Pandey added..