Hathras woman not raped: UP Police

A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped. Citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it. "The report of the FSL has come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape," Kumar said. "Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about 'marpeet' (beating) only," he said. Last week, Hathras ASP Prakash Kumar had told mediapersons that initially the accused were booked for attempt to murder under Section 307 of the IPC. Later, on receiving more inputs, Section 376-D (gangrape) of the IPC was added to the FIR, he had said. Giving details of the incident, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir had said initially it was stated that one Sandip (20) tried to kill her. The SP said later in her statement, the woman alleged that besides Sandip, three others--Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi--had gangraped her and on resisting their moves, they tried to strangle her, leading to a cut in her tongue.

The Hathras SP, however, did not say anything about the medical examination report. He said it was in a sealed envelope and had not been seen. On Thursday, ADG Prashant Kumar said some people presented “wrong facts” to “disturb” social harmony and “create” caste violence in the state. "Police took immediate action in the case and now we will identify those who tried to disturb social harmony and create caste violence," the ADG added. The officer said taking note of the matter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had constituted a special investigation team to probe the incident. "Those involved in the act will not be spared. But before the medical report, wrong statements pointing fingers at the government and police to malign their image were made. We will examine who are doing this. This is a serious matter. The government and police are sensitive to crime-related to women," he said. The ADG claimed that as per data, Uttar Pradesh topped in conviction in cases related to the crime against women in 2018 and 2019. The Hathras woman was allegedly raped on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of night. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family", even as the incident triggered protests in Hathras with several people coming out on roads..