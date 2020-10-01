Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quebec probes incident of indigenous woman who filmed abuse from nurses in hospital

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Echaquan's death "is not an isolated event." 'Justice for Joyce' protests are planned in cities across the country in the coming days, including one in Montreal on Saturday that organizers estimate will draw over a thousand attendees.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:41 IST
Quebec probes incident of indigenous woman who filmed abuse from nurses in hospital

The Canadian province of Quebec said it had launched two investigations as outrage spread on Wednesday over a livestream made by a sick indigenous woman before her death that showed staff verbally abusing her in a hospital. Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old mother of seven, checked into a hospital in Joliette, Quebec, on Saturday to get treatment for stomach pains. She died on Monday.

She captured disparaging remarks made by hospital staff on her phone during her stay there and posted them on Facebook Live. The videos sparked a wave of criticism and protest in a country which has a long history of abuse against its indigenous people. "Like all Quebecers I was shocked by the racism she was subjected to," Quebec Premier Francois Legault told reporters in Quebec City on Wednesday. He said a provincial task force on racism would issue recommendations in the coming weeks, and a nurse had been fired over the incident.

In the video shared by media outlets and reviewed by Reuters, nurses can be heard in French calling Echaquan "stupid as hell," and suggesting she was only good for sex. Echaquan's family said Joyce had a heart problem.

"I have seven children who no longer have a mother," Carol Dube, Echaquan's husband, told Radio-Canada on Tuesday. Echaquan's death comes amid ongoing concerns over treatment of indigenous people in Canada, who make up about 5% of Canada's nearly 37 million population. A 2019 Quebec government report found systemic discrimination against indigenous people accessing public services.

In June, a video showing a forceful arrest of a Canadian indigenous leader by Royal Canadian Mounted Police over an incident involving an expired license plate was criticized by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Echaquan's death "is not an isolated event."

'Justice for Joyce' protests are planned in cities across the country in the coming days, including one in Montreal on Saturday that organizers estimate will draw over a thousand attendees. "There are many indigenous people that are in the hospital that don't have a telephone to record such a situation," said Claudette Dumont-Smith, former executive director at the Native Women's Association of Canada.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Subway bread isn't bread, Irish court says

Irelands Supreme Court has ruled that bread sold by the fast food chain Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread. The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Ltd., an Irish Subway franchisee, whic...

EC warns of action if social media misused to promote caste, communal violence in Bihar polls

The Election Commission on Thursday warned of stern action on proven reports about misuse of social media to promote communal and caste violence during the Bihar assembly polls. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asserted the poll pane...

MSP for crops increased steadily during past six years of NDA government: Jitendra

Hitting out at the Opposition for protests against three recently enacted agriculture laws, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the NDA government has effected a steady hike in minimum support price MSP for crops to help increase...

Two French journalists seriously wounded after shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh

Two French journalists working for Le Monde newspaper were in a serious condition on Thursday after shelling by Azeri forces in the town of Martuni in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and will be repatriated to France as soon as possible, offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020