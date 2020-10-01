West Bengal launches Pathashree Abhijan scheme to repair 7,000 roads in state

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched the Pathashree Abhijan, a road repair scheme, where more than 7,000 stretches of roads comprising 12,000 kilometers across the state will be repaired. Informing about the same, the Chief Minister said that under the scheme the roads will be repaired in a mission mode and in a time-bound manner.

"I am pleased to announce the launch of Pathashree Abhijan, an unprecedented road repair scheme, wherein more than 7,000 stretches of roads comprising 12,000 kilometers across the state will be repaired in a mission mode in a time-bound manner," she tweeted. In another tweet, Banerjee stated that the government of West Bengal has collated a list of the roads that will be repaired under the new scheme after the people of the state reached out to her through the 'Didi Ke Bolo' initiative of the government.

"Government of West Bengal was able to collate the list of these roads after the people of Bengal reached out to me through Didi Ke Bolo, inputs were received at the Chief Minister's Office Grievance Redressal Cell, along with valuable inputs from the elected representatives of Bengal," she tweeted. Banerjee on July 29 launched 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign to address public grievances. The state government unveiled a website and provided a telephone number, through which people could register their complaints. (ANI)