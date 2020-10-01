U.S. to continue imposing sanctions on Lebanese individuals-official

U.S. to continue imposing sanctions on Lebanese individuals-officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:29 IST
The United States will continue to impose sanctions on Lebanese individuals allied with Hezbollah or engaged in corruption, a senior State Department official said on Thursday, despite an agreement between Israel and Lebanon to hold U.S.-mediated talks on their maritime border dispute.
David Schenker, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, told reporters that further sanctions remained in play even after Israel and Lebanon announced earlier on Thursday they had agreed on a framework for the coming negotiations. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
