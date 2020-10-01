New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL103 RAHUL-2NDLD ARREST Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained by police on way to meet Hathras victim's family Noida (UP): Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and around 150 of their party workers were briefly detained in Greater Noida on Thursday for alleged violation of prohibitory orders while walking towards Hathras to meet the Dalit rape victim's family. .

LGD18 UP-HC-HATHRAS Allahabad HC summons top UP govt officials in Hathras gang-rape & murder case Lucknow: Upset with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and her forcible cremation subsequently, a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday summoned top government officials to the court. . DEL106 UP-POLICE-2NDLD HATHRAS Hathras woman not raped: UP Police Lucknow: A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped. .

DEL110 UP-HATHRAS-FAMILY-PRESSURE Hathras case: Victim's family alleges admin, police pressure; demands CBI probe Hathras (UP): The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital after she was allegedly gangraped in Hathras on Thursday alleged they were being pressured by the district administration against “repeatedly changing” their statement. . DES26 UP-LD MAYAWATI Replace UP chief minister or impose president's rule, demands Mayawati Lucknow: Raising questions over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath be replaced or the president's rule imposed in the state. .

DES34 UP-BHIM ARMY-AZAD Bhim Army chief says UP CM unable to handle govt, demands President's Rule Saharanpur (UP): Azad Samaj Party chief and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday demanded President's Rule in Uttar Pradesh, alleging failure of constitutional machinery in the state over crimes against Dalits. . DES35 BABRI-KATIYAR Not involved in conspiracy to topple Babri mosque; Cong did it: Katiyar Ayodhya: After being acquitted by a CBI court in the Babri mosque demolition case, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar denied allegations of involvement in the conspiracy to bring down the disputed structure. .

DES56 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: UP reports 4,095 new cases, 80 more deaths Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 80 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 5,864, while 4,095 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 4,03,101. . DEL46 PB-FARM-RAHUL Rahul to hold tractor rallies in Pb, Hry from Oct 3-5 to protest against farm laws Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana from October 3 to 5 to protest against the Centre's new farm laws, the party said. .

DES37 PB-FARMERS-LD PROTEST Punjab farmers block rail tracks for indefinite period, protest outside houses of BJP leaders Chandigarh: Farmers in Punjab on Thursday intensified their agitation against the new farm laws as they squatted on rail tracks at many places for an indefinite period and staged sit-ins outside the residences of BJP leaders. . DES45 PB-VIRUS-COUNT COVID: 45 more deaths, 1,317 new cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Forty-five more Covid-related deaths pushed the death toll to 3,451 and 1,317 cases took the infection tally to 1,15,151 in Punjab on Thursday. .

DEL80 RJ-GOYAL-FARMERS Directionless, issueless opposition trying to mislead farmers: Piyush Goyal Jaipur: Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal on Thursday said a directionless and issueless opposition is trying to mislead farmers of the country over farm laws. DES11 RJ-GEHLOT-BARAN-HATHRAS Gehlot takes umbrage at comparing Baran incident to Hathras gang-rape Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at a section of the opposition and media for “misleading” the public by comparing an incident in Baran district of the state to the gruesome gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. . DES36 HR-VIRUS-INCREASE COVID-19 cases, deaths double in Haryana in September Chandigarh: COVID-19 cases and deaths in Haryana have nearly doubled in September with Gurugram and Faridabad being the worst affected. .

DES47 HR-FARMERS-PROTEST BKU activists, villagers wave black flags at BJP leaders in Hry’s Bakana village Kurukshetra: Several Bharatiya Kisan Union activists and some villagers of Bakana village in Radaur assembly segment in Haryana waved black flags at some BJP leaders to register their protest against the three farm laws, enacted recently.. .