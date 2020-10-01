Three advocates appointed as judges of Gujarat High Court

Three new judges were on Thursday appointed to the Gujarat High Court, the law ministry said. According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice, Vaibhavi Devang Nanavati, Nirzar Kumar Sushil Kumar Desai and Nikhil Shreedharan Kariel have been appointed judges of the Gujarat High Court, in that order of seniority.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in August. The Gujarat High Court collegium had forwarded 15 names to the apex court collegium. It recommended three out of the 15 names to the government, a government functionary said.

According to the law ministry, as on October 1, the Gujarat High Court has a sanctioned strength of 52 judges but is working with 27 -- a vacancy of 25 judges..