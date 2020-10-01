LG Manoj Sinha visit's Babar Qadri's home, expresses condolences

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the family of advocate Babar Qadri who was shot dead by militants in Hawal area of Srinagar, an official spokesperson said. Sinha spoke to Qadri's father Mohammad Yaseen Qadri and his brother Zafar Qadri and expressed his condolences, the spokesperson said.

Sinha also assured them of all support from the government. Babar Qadri was shot and killed by militants at his residence on September 24.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has constituted a special investigation team to probe the killing..