CJI, 7 senior judges to hear PILs, letter petitions, social justice matters from Oct 5

The Supreme Court Thursday came out with a new roster of assignment of cases to the judges in which the public interest litigations (PILs), letter petitions and social justice matters would now be heard by Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde and seven senior judges. As per new roster, which would come into effect from October 5, besides the CJI, seniormost judge Justice N V Ramana and justices R F Nariman, U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and L Nageswara Rao would deal with PILs and social justice matters usually involving Centre, states and their instrumentalities as opposite parties. Usually six to seven benches of the apex court assemble through video conferencing due to the ongoing pandemic conditions in contrast with normal times, when 14-15 benches used to take up cases in physical hearings. As per the earlier roster, released on November 29, last year, the PILs and social justice cases were to be heard by the CJI and other three senior most judges.

Besides PIL matters, CJI Bobde has kept with him the matters of contempt, election, habeas corpus, social justice, direct and indirect tax cases and election matters, among others. The CJI would be also dealing with election matters and cases pertaining to appointments of constitutional functionaries and the matters which are specially assigned to him.

The seven senior most judges would be assigned letter petitions and PILs by the CJI. Justice Ramana will also be hearing matters related to arbitration, compensation, religious and charitable endowments and cases related to judicial officers.

The bench headed by Justice Nariman would look into cases related to Company law, family and matters related to mercantile laws and commercial and banking transcations..