Two men die of electrocution in UP

A 30-year-old man died after he allegedly came in contact with a high-tension electricity wire at Nagla Bujurg under Bhopa police station area here on Thursday, police said. The deceased identified as Ali was repairing a motor at his house, police added.

In neighbouring Shamli district, a 25-year-old man got electrocuted at Gogwan village in Kairana area of the district. The deceased identified as Sokha Singh was cutting tree branches that touched the nearby power supply line.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem..