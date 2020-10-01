Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras gang rape: JK Mahila Congress holds candle-light protest

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Mahila Congress Committee on Thursday held a candle-light march over the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and sought an exemplary punishment to the culprits. The protestors also condemned the "murderous assault" on Rahul Gandhi when he tried to reach Hathras from Delhi to meet the victim's family.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:26 IST
Hathras gang rape: JK Mahila Congress holds candle-light protest

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Mahila Congress Committee on Thursday held a candle-light march over the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and sought an exemplary punishment to the culprits. JK Mahila Congress President and former legislator Indu Pawar and other activists blamed the BJP government in UP for "criminal negligence" in the incident.

They charged the government with shielding the culprits and failing to take action. Raising slogans, the activists demanded capital punishment to all the culprits.

They termed the incident "highly barbaric and shameful" for the UP government.  The protestors also condemned the "murderous assault" on Rahul Gandhi when he tried to reach Hathras from Delhi to meet the victim's family. Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained in Greater Noida, just outside Delhi, when they insisted on marching to Hathras to meet the family. During the melee, Rahul Gandhi fell on the ground.

The Gandhis and about 150 party workers, held briefly for violating prohibitory orders, were let off after they furnished personal bonds, Uttar Pradesh Police said. The Hathras victim succumbed to the severe injuries she suffered when she was allegedly assaulted by four upper-caste men in the fields at her village in Hathras district on September 14. The accused have been arrested.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Water level in major reservoirs less than last year but better than average of 10 years: CWC

The Central Water Commission on Thursday said the overall storage position of 123 major reservoirs in the country in the past week is less than that of the same period in 2019 but better than the average storage of the last ten years. The C...

Robert Lewandowski wins Forward of Season award for 2019/20 UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munichs Robert Lewandowski on Thursday was named Forward of the Season for the 201920 UEFA Champions League. Bayerns Robert Lewandowski has won the Forward of the Season award for the 201920 UEFA Champions League, UEFA said in a stat...

Goa CM seeks probe report after one-month-old girl found dead on beach

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday sought a detailed investigation report regarding an unidentified infant girl whose body was found on a beach near Panaji last month. Agassaim police on September 25 found the mutilated corpse of ...

Motor racing-IndyCar to welcome 20,000 fans to season-ending race

The St. Petersburg Grand Prix will welcome 20,000 spectators for the IndyCar season finale, organisers said on Thursday, as Florida lifts all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses. Originally scheduled as the IndyCar Series opener in March, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020