India's Covid-19 tally crosses 63 lakh mark

With an increase of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 63-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the count of the total number of cases stands at 63,12,585 in the country including 9,40,705 active cases, and 52,73,202 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

With 1,181 deaths reported, the toll due to the disease has now reached 98,678 in the country. Maharashtra reported 16,476 new cases of COVID-19, 394 deaths and 16,104 discharged cases on Thursday. The total cases in the state rise to 14,00,922, including 37,056 deaths and 11,04,426 discharged cases. The active cases in the state stand at 2,59,006, as per the Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,688 new cases, 5,516 recoveries and 66 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,03,290, including 5,47,335 recoveries, 9,586 deaths and 46,369 active cases, as per the state's Health Department. Delhi reported 3,037 new cases, 3,167 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 40 deaths today. The total cases in the national capital rise to 2,82,752 including 2,50,613 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 5,401 deaths. The active cases stand at 26,738 as per the Delhi government.

Kerala reported 8,135 new cases, 2,828 recoveries and 29 deaths today, taking the total number of active cases to 72,339, according to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Andhra Pradesh reported 6,751 new cases, 7,297 recoveries and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 7,00,235, including 6,36,508 recoveries, 57,858 active cases and 5,869 deaths, as per the state's Health Department.

Rajasthan reported 2,193 new cases, 1,953 discharged cases and 14 deaths today. The total number cases rise to 1,37,485 till date, including 20,807 active cases, 1,14,135 discharged cases and 1,500 deaths, as per the state's Health Department. Madhya Pradesh reported 20 deaths and 2,041 new cases today. The total number of cases in the state is now 1,30,088 including 20,473 active cases, 1,07,279 recoveries and 2,336 deaths, according to the state's Health Department.

In Punjab, 1,317 new cases and 45 deaths have been reported today, taking the total number of cases to 1,15,151 including 15,763 active cases and 3,451 deaths as per the state government. Chandigarh reported 119 new cases and two deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 12057 including 1884 active cases and 164 deaths, according to the Health Department, Chandigarh.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,093 new cases (692 from Jammu and 401 from Kashmir), 1,680 recoveries and 13 deaths today. The total cases stand at 76,163 including 16,413 active cases, 58,552 recovered cases and 1,198 deaths, as per the government of Jammu and Kashmir. Mizoram reported 41 new recovered cases today. The total cases rise to 2,018, including 1,638 discharges, 380 active cases and no COVID death till date in the state, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram.

Manipur reported 128 new cases, 181 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 11,111, including 8,641 recovered cases, 2,402 active cases and 68 deaths. The recovery rate is 77.76 per cent, as per the government of Manipur. (ANI)