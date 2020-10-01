Tribal girl's body found in septic tank; man held for rape

The decomposed body of a minor tribal girl was found dumped in a septic tank after which a 19-year-man was arrested on kidnapping and rape charges here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Thursday. The incident took place in Karhi village of Umaria district, police said.

The man, who is also a tribal, lured the 17-year-old girl from his community and brought her home on August 21 and started living with her, Nourazabad area police officer Gayatri Tiwari said. On September 27, after having dinner the man went to his neighbours house to watch TV, Tiwari said.

On returning home, he found the girl hanging from the roof, the police officer said. Panicked by the turn of events, he dumped her body in the septic tank of an Anganwadi centre near his house, Tiwari said.

After a foul smell started emanating from the tank, people living nearby peeped into it and found the body floating inside on Wednesday night, she said. Alerted by local residents, a police team reached the village and arrested the man after preliminary inquiry, the officer said.

The accused was later produced in a court which sent him to jail under judicial custody, Tiwari said. The accused has been charged with kidnapping (IPC section 363) and rape (376), among other counts, the police officer said.

Besides, he has also been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), the officer said.