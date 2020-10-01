Family of Hathras victim wants me as their legal counsel, but UP administration not allowing meet: Nirbhaya's lawyer

Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of the victim in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case (Nirbhaya case) on Thursday said that the family of the alleged gangrape victim in Hathras has requested her to stand as their legal counsel but the administration was not allowing her to meet them. "The family (of alleged gangrape victim) has asked me to come to Hathras as they want me to stand as their legal counsel. I was in touch with the police and the victim's brother. I am not being allowed to meet them as the administration is saying that it will affect law and order situation," Kushwaha told ANI.

"I wanted to ask how my meeting with the family will create law and order problem. I came here as an individual, how can I create law and order problem. I will not leave from here before meeting the family and the administration has to ensure the meeting so that people can trust that administration is helping. As a private counsel, I want to give my help," she added. Kushwaha was the family lawyer of the 23-year-old paramedical student who was gangraped in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman died at a Singapore hospital later. All four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case -- Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh -- were hanged to death in March, this year.

The 19-year-old Hathras girl had succumbed to assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court. All four accused in the case have been arrested.

The senior police official said that the postmortem, which was conducted by a team of doctors in Delhi, has established that the death was caused by the trauma of her neck injury. (ANI)