Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Pompeo criticism, Vatican asserts right to go its own way on China

Vatican officials have said they were "surprised" by Pompeo's comments, made last month, and particularly that they were published in a conservative U.S. Catholic publication that has called Pope Francis' pontificate a failure. Parolin, second only to the pope in the Vatican hierarchy, spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a book launch on Thursday night.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-10-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 01:30 IST
After Pompeo criticism, Vatican asserts right to go its own way on China
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Vatican's number two said on Thursday after talks with Mike Pompeo that the two sides' positions on China remained far apart and firmly asserted the Holy See's right to pursue an accord with Beijing denounced by the U.S. Secretary of State.

Pompeo met Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher on Thursday on a visit to Rome marked by Vatican irritation over Pompeo's public criticism of a Holy See accord with Beijing on the appointment of bishops. Vatican officials have said they were "surprised" by Pompeo's comments, made last month, and particularly that they were published in a conservative U.S. Catholic publication that has called Pope Francis' pontificate a failure.

Parolin, second only to the pope in the Vatican hierarchy, spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a book launch on Thursday night. He was asked if the positions were still distant. "Yes, even though the purpose of the meeting was not to bring the positions closer," he said.

In an article and a series of tweets in September Pompeo accused the Vatican of putting its "moral authority" at risk if it renewed an agreement with China over the appointment of bishops. It sparked a minor diplomatic crisis. Vatican officials suggested Pompeo was trying to drag the Catholic Church into the U.S. presidential election by denouncing its relations with China. Pompeo has denied this.

"He (Pompeo) explained his reasons for making those statements and we explained our reasons why we intend to move ahead on the path we have already chosen," Parolin said. Parolin said the Vatican "asserts (the right to move forward) with a choice that has been thought through, reflected on, prayed over, a choice the pope has made, therefore the freedom to move forward."

The Vatican's two-year-old accord with Beijing gives the pope final say over the appointment of Chinese bishops. Parolin said the Vatican would renew it when it expires this month. Vatican officials say the agreement is not perfect but establishes a dialogue with Beijing after decades during which Chinese Catholics faithful to the pope were driven underground.

Parolin said Pompeo had expressed "understanding for the way the Holy See approaches these issues." President Donald Trump has campaigned on his hard line on China ahead of the Nov. 3 election. He is also associated with conservative Protestant and Catholic movements, many of which have been critical of Pope Francis.

In an address to a symposium on Wednesday, Pompeo did not directly address the Vatican agreement with Beijing but described China as the world's worst abuser of religious rights.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

After Pompeo criticism, Vatican asserts right to go its own way on China

The Vaticans number two said on Thursday after talks with Mike Pompeo that the two sides positions on China remained far apart and firmly asserted the Holy Sees right to pursue an accord with Beijing denounced by the U.S. Secretary of State...

U.S. EPA removes requirement for curbing toxic air pollutants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday reversed a Clinton administration-era policy that required major U.S. sources of hazardous air pollution like arsenic and lead to maintain pollution control technology throughout the life...

Tennis-Berrettini keeps Italian flag flying high in Paris

Italian men will be in record numbers in the French Open third round behind flag bearer Matteo Berrettini, who battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over South African Lloyd Harris on Thursday. The seventh seed joined NextGen APT Finals winn...

U.N. chief urges equality fight, U.S. slams China for 'murder' of baby girls

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday of a recent pushback against gender equality and womens rights and urged people to fight back as the United States slammed China and the world body for the murder of millions of bab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020