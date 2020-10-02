U.S.' Pelosi does not expect coronavirus agreement Thursday with Trump administration

U.S.' Pelosi does not expect coronavirus agreement Thursday with Trump administrationReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 04:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 04:20 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she does not expect an agreement on Thursday with the Trump administration on a fresh coronavirus relief package.
Asked if there would be a resolution to her negotiations with the administration on Thursday evening, Pelosi told reporters, "No." She added: Even if we came to some agreement, nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to. It's the language."
- READ MORE ON:
- Nancy Pelosi