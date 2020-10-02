PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU summit deal opens door to sanctions on Belarus https://on.ft.com/30q38Ls - Goldman and Morgan Stanley scaled back underwriting on Rolls-Royce cash call https://on.ft.com/3l0pjje

- FCA gives city institutions 15 months grace on most post-Brexit rules https://on.ft.com/2Six348 Overview

- EU leaders agreed that the sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko's crackdown in Belarus should now go ahead, opening the way to long-delayed sanctions on the regime in Belarus, in a summit deal that patched over deep internal divisions on how to handle Turkey. - Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, two of the top banks advising Rolls-Royce board on the 5 billion pounds ($6.44 billion) debt and equity fundraising unveiled on Thursday, cut their exposure by up to half late last week, several sources said.

- Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published updated rules on Thursday that will apply from January after Brexit transition arrangements end and assured city institutions they will have 15 months from the end of the Brexit transition period to meet most of its new domestic rules. ($1 = 0.7765 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)