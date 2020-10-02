Goa CM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, ex-PM Shastri

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on Friday. He said the coastal state has been at the forefront of implementing central government schemes like Har Ghar Jal' and 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Sawant paid floral tributes at a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and a photograph of Shastri in Old Goa. The CM said Gandhiji actively promoted cleanliness movement across the country and his mission has been taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through schemes like 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan'.

Goa is at the forefront of implementing these schemes. We have already declared our state as Open Defecation -Free, while we are the only state in the country to provide tap water to every registered house, he said. Sawant said his government has launched 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampoorna Goa' initiative which aims to make panchayats in the state self-reliant.