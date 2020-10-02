6 'cybercriminals' arrested in Jharkhand's Jamtara

Six alleged cybercriminals have been arrested in Jharkhand's phishing hub Jamtara district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the cyber cell of the district police raided Kuruwa village in Karmatar police station area on Thursday night and arrested the six persons, two of whom have been jailed earlier, Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Sinha told PTI.

A total of 13 mobile phones, each fitted with a SIM card, three ATM cards, passbooks and two motorcycles have been seized, he said. Three of their accomplices have succeeded in fleeing the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, the officer said, adding a case has been registered against the nine accused persons.

"Evidence of cybercrime has been found in the seized mobile phones during the preliminary investigation," he added.