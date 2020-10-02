COVID-19 epidemic in Europe worrying, EU Commission head says
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said the COVID-19 epidemic in Europe was again worrying and it remained necessary to remain focused on tackling it. "The epidemiological situation is worrying. She said the EU was making progress in acquiring potential vaccines against the new virus.
"The epidemiological situation is worrying. So we must stay very focused to avoid a return to the dire situation we experienced last spring," von der Leyen told a news conference after a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels. She said the EU was making progress in acquiring potential vaccines against the new virus. "Progress on vaccines is the key to a long-term solution to this crisis," she said.
