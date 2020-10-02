Left Menu
Upset over repeated eve-teasings, woman attempts suicide; cops attribute it to land row

The woman is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Maharajganj and her condition is stated to be stable, police said on Friday.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:29 IST
A 22-year-old woman allegedly tried to kill herself by slashing her wrist in UP's Maharajganj district near here with her family claiming that she attempted suicide following repeated eve-teasing by four boys of a neighbouring family. Police, however, attributed the suicide bid to an old land dispute between the two families.

The woman is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Maharajganj and her condition is stated to be stable, police said on Friday. The girl’s mother, however, refuted the claim by the police and told reporters that her daughter tried to kill herself after her father, exasperated by the repeated instances of eve-teasing, said in anger that he would one day kill her daughter get himself jailed to end the recurring nuisance.

She said her daughter got emotional over her father’s remark and slashed her wrist on Thursday. Insisting that recurrent eve-teasings by the four boys, all brothers, led her daughter to take the extreme step, the victim’s mother said her daughter was recently harassed by the four boys on August 17 following which her family lodged a complaint with the police on August 18.

“She was again eve-teased on September 29 after which my husband said in anger that he would get himself arrested after killing her. She became emotional at this and slit her wrist,“ the victim’s mother. Maharajganj Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta, however, said, “There is an old land dispute between the two families of the Kothibhari police station area. On August 18, a case under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code was registered after the two groups clashed.” “On September 29, they clashed again after which another FIR was lodged for the offence causing hurt and one accused, Rajmohan was arrested. The three others too would be arrested soon,” he added.

“The girl belonging to the other family, slashed her wrist on Thursday evening and we were told that she is undergoing treatment at the hospital where her condition is stated to be stable,” he said. The woman’s mother, however, denied that there had been any land dispute between the two families.

