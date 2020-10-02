Left Menu
WHO 'outraged' by sex abuse reports in Congo Ebola operation

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed anger on Friday at allegations of sexual abuse by aid workers during the Ebola disease response in the Democratic Republic of Congo. "To be very clear, we are outraged to read these reports," he told a news briefing, promising an investigation and punishment for perpetrators.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed anger on Friday at allegations of sexual abuse by aid workers during the Ebola disease response in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"To be very clear, we are outraged to read these reports," he told a news briefing, promising an investigation and punishment for perpetrators. "We will not tolerate behaviour like this from our staff contractors or partners." Anyone identified to have been involved in reported abuses would face "serious consequences, including immediate dismissal", Tedros said.

"I have initiated an investigation of the specific allegations, as well as broader protection issues in health emergency response settings. WHO has a zero tolerance policy with regard to sexual exploitation and abuse." The Thomson Reuters Foundation reported on Tuesday that more than 50 women have accused Ebola aid workers from the WHO and leading NGOs of sexual exploitation and abuse in Congo.

"These allegations are horrific, and it is awful to hear. Both the director general and myself have spent significant time in the field. I feel terrible to hear these stories," Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies expert, told the briefing. "I feel awful for the people affected, I feel awful for the families ...To think that any group or individual would destroy and degrade our image or the lives of other people is just almost too much to contemplate. But we first have to get the facts we first have to get this properly investigated."

An investigation by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and the New Humanitarian cited interviews with 51 women - many of whose accounts were backed up by aid agency drivers and local NGO workers - in which they recounted multiple incidents of abuse, mainly by men who said they were international workers, during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis.

