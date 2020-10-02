AG recommendations not in grand jury files
Police discovered later that the weapon was a 9 mm handgun. In a news release Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said neither the prosecutors' recommendations nor the jury's deliberations were recorded “as they are not evidence.” He said not recording them was “customary.”PTI | Louisville | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:22 IST
The Kentucky officer indicted on minor charges in the Breonna Taylor case told a grand jury that he thought the gun Breonna Taylor's boyfriend fired when police first entered her apartment was an AR-15 rifle. Police discovered later that the weapon was a 9 mm handgun. Officer Brett Hankison said in an interview heard by the jury that he saw "intense fire" flashing through the curtain and "lighting up the room." He said he thought that even though he was wearing his protective vest "there is no way we can challenge this guy with an assault rifle." The grand jury proceedings released to the public do not contain prosecutors' recommendations about what, if any, charges the jury should file against the officers who conducted the drug raid that led to Breonna Taylor's fatal shooting. In a news release Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said neither the prosecutors' recommendations nor the jury's deliberations were recorded "as they are not evidence." He said not recording them was "customary."
- READ MORE ON:
- Breonna Taylor
- Daniel Cameron
- AR-15
- Breonna Taylor's
- Brett Hankison
ALSO READ
Kentucky attorney general to announce results of Breonna Taylor shooting death probe
Kentucky to unveil results of Breonna Taylor shooting death probe -local report
Kentucky grand jury indicts one of three officers in Breonna Taylor case
Kentucky grand jury indicts at least one of three officers in Breonna Taylor case
Kentucky attorney general to announce results of Breonna Taylor shooting death probe