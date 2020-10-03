Left Menu
Police register case against 8 people for flouting norms and protesting near Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi

A case was registered against eight people on Friday for allegedly violating section 144 of CrPC and protesting near Vigyan Bhawan against the new farm laws, the Hathras gang rape case and the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Delhi Police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 00:34 IST
A case was registered against eight people on Friday for allegedly violating section 144 of CrPC and protesting near Vigyan Bhawan against the new farm laws, the Hathras gang rape case and the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Delhi Police said. They are members of the Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Congress, the police said.

According to the police, the protesters assembled near Vigyan Bhawan and then moved towards the house of BJP president J P Nadda. Around 12.15 pm, 12-15 members of the outfit led by Surendra Solanki started moving towards the house of the BJP president from Vigyan Bhawan, a senior police officer said.

They were stopped and informed about prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of CrPC and directed to disperse immediately and maintain social distancing, the officer said. However, they started protesting, following which they were removed from the area, and a case under section 188 of IPC and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act was registered against them, he said.

They were identified as Surinder Solanki (35), Uday Chand Jha (37), Surinder Kumar (34), Jogesh Nehra (41), Bhupesh Kumar (43), Mukesh Sharma (29), Ajit Rai (34) and Rajbir Solanki (50), the officer added. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were on Thursday briefly detained by UP Police in Greater Noida, just outside Delhi, when they insisted on marching to Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of a 19-year-old woman, who died after being allegedly gang-raped and assaulted..

