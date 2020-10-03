Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 07:57 IST
Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to U.S. President Donald Trump, on Friday said she had tested positive for COVID-19.
"My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Conway tweeted. (Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
