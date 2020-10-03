Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras incident: Valmiki community members clash with police in Agra

The protesters pelted stones at the policemen and official vehicles. Police personnel were deployed at the clash site outside a municipal corporation office in Kothi Meena Bazaar area of the Taj city, officials said.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 03-10-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 15:35 IST
Hathras incident: Valmiki community members clash with police in Agra

Scores of Valmiki community members who were protesting against the Hathras incident clashed with the police here on Saturday. The protesters pelted stones at the policemen and official vehicles.

Police personnel were deployed at the clash site outside a municipal corporation office in Kothi Meena Bazaar area of the Taj city, officials said. Some visuals purportedly showed that thee Valmiki community members from Rajnagar in Lohamandi reached the municipal corporation office and pelted stones at the civic body’s garbage collection vehicles at around 12 noon.

Later, dozens of policemen, some of them in anti-riot gears, reached the site and the agitated crowd started pelting stones at them, too, even as traffic on the road remained obstructed during the clash, they showed. “Adequate police force has reached the incident site with senior officials. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy and law and order,” a statement by Agra police said.

The incident wherein a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras by four men on September 14 has been widely condemned across the country. The agitation by Balmikis came even as police conducted flag marches in parts of the district for creating awareness on coronavirus.

PTI KIS SRY.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green join Netflix thriller 'Intrusion'

Actors Frieda Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green are set to star in streaming platform Netflixs thriller movie IntrusionI Smile Back helmer Adam Salky will direct the film from a script written by Chris SparlingAccording to The Hollywood Report...

'Shaurya' successfully test fired

India on Saturday successfully test fired its indigenously developed nuclear capable hypersonic missile Shaurya with a strike range of around 1,000 km from a test range in Odisha, defence sources said. Shaurya, which is the land variant of ...

Rugby-Sharks say Warriors game to go ahead despite COVID-19 cases

Sale Sharks have said that Sundays Premiership match against Worcester Warriors will go ahead as scheduled despite 16 COVID-19 positive tests in their squad.The Sharks are fourth in the standings and forfeiting the game could see them lose ...

Audi opens bookings for upcoming SUV Q2

German luxury car maker Audi on Saturday opened bookings for its upcoming SUV Q2 in India which will be launched in the market in the second half this month. The Audi Q2, which will be the companys fifth product launch this year in India, c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020