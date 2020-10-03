J-K: Army dispatches successful candidates for training in UP

After waiting for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 66 candidates who successfully participated in the Army recruitment drive last year left for the Dogra Regimental Centre in Faizabad for training on Saturday, a defence spokesman said. About 2,000 candidates were selected from the Jammu division during the recruitment rallies held in September at Reasi and November at Samba, last year.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these balance candidates could not be dispatched. However, though the concerted effort of the Army Recruitment Office, their documentation and verification was done,” the spokesman said. He said as on date about 1,900 candidates have already been despatched to the various regimental centers and the balance candidates are being planned to be despatched by October end. Quoting the Director Recruiting, the spokesman said he congratulated the candidates on their selection into the Army and asked them to take a pledge to preserve national interest, safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the nation.

He also briefed the candidates regarding the precautions to be taken with respect to the COVID–19 pandemic during their journey to the regimental center, the spokesman said..