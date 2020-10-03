Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army Chief Naravane and Foreign Secretary Shringla to travel to Myanmar on Sunday

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur. "During their visit, the delegation will call on the State Counsellor of Myanmar, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing," the MEA said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 20:59 IST
Army Chief Naravane and Foreign Secretary Shringla to travel to Myanmar on Sunday

Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will travel to Myanmar on a two-day visit beginning Sunday with an aim to further expand ties in a range of areas including connectivity, defence and security. Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it will provide an opportunity to take stock of the existing bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

It will be Gen Naravane's first visit to any foreign country after he took charge as the Chief of Army Staff on December 31 last year. The visit by Gen Naravane and Shringla assumes significance as it comes in the midst of the Indian Army's bitter border standoff with the Chinese military in eastern Ladakh as well restrictions on foreign visits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gen Naravane and Shringla are scheduled to meet top military and political brass of Myanmar including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

"During their visit, the delegation will call on the State Counsellor of Myanmar, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing," the MEA said in a statement. The visit is taking place four days after the two countries carried out a detailed review of their ties in a wide range of areas at a virtual meeting held under the framework of India-Myanmar foreign office consultations.

In the meeting, Shringla said India and Myanmar are working towards operationalising the Sittwe Port by the first quarter of next year and that the tendering process for 69 bridges proposed under the ambitious India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway will begin soon. Sittwe Port is part of the Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project which is being viewed as India's gateway to Southeast Asia. The port will connect India’s landlocked northeastern region with the Bay of Bengal through Mizoram.

In his remarks, Shringla also said that Myanmar’s handing over of 22 Indian insurgents has been deeply appreciated by India and sends a strong message of "deterrence to inimical elements on both sides." People familiar with the scheduled visit by two top officials to Myanmar said deepening bilateral defence and security cooperation and enhancing connectivity will be two priority areas. In its statement, the MEA said India attaches high priority to its relationship with Myanmar in accordance with its "Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies.

"In recent times, both sides have strengthened their cooperation in several areas, including connectivity and trade, development projects, energy, capacity building, defence and security and culture and people to people links," the MEA said. India has been concerned over some militant groups from the North-East region taking shelter in Myanmar. The country has been assuring India that it would not allow any insurgent group to use its territory against India.

In June, 2015 the Indian Army had carried out an operation in areas near the Indo-Myanmar against the NSCN (K) militants, days after the ultras had killed 18 Army men in Manipur. The two countries have significantly ramped up defence and security cooperation in the last few years including in the maritime security sphere.

India has been assisting Myanmar in developing border areas under an agreement inked in 2012 that provided for granting USD 5 million each year over a period of five years. This MoU has already been extended till 2022. India's development cooperation in Myanmar is estimated at USD 1.4 billion.

The two countries are also expanding partnership in the area of energy cooperation. With investments of over USD 1.2 billion, Myanmar has the highest Indian investment in any country in South Asia, a source said.

Recently, India approved an investment of over USD 120 million in the Shwe Oil and Gas project..

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump not yet on clear path to recovery-source

President Donald Trump is not yet on a clear path to recovery from COVID-19 and some of his vital signs over the last 24 hours were very concerning, a person familiar with the situation told reporters on Saturday.The source, who asked not t...

Hyderabad: Teenage girl adopts lioness in memory of late grandfather

Ahead of World Animal Welfare Day, animal lover and Class 12 student Akshita Rao Gamji adopted an African lioness named Adishana for a period of one year at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. World Animal Welfare Day is celebrated every year...

Russia confirms pollution off Far East amid concern about 'ecological disaster'

Russia told residents on Saturday to stay away from a pristine beach in the Far East due to unexplained water pollution that Greenpeace said was evidence of an ecological disaster and had caused some surfers to break into a fever and vomit....

Criminal wanted in Vicky Tyagi murder case held in Muzaffarnagar

On the run for five years, a notorious criminal wanted in the murder case of gangster Vicky Tyagi was arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said. Anil Balyan was arrested in Kotwali police station area, Kidwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020