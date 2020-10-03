Mukul Roy's name not in SIT chargesheet

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy has not been named in the chargesheet submitted by the Kolkata Police special investigation team (SIT) to a city Court in connection with a case where money was allegedly taken from a city-based person assuring him a place in a committee of the railways, a senior officer said on Saturday. Roys name is, however, on the list of the suspects included in the nine-page chargesheet in which the police have named three persons - two close associates of Roy and a resident of Purulia, he said.

All three of them have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including those for cheating, forgery, using forged documents and criminal intimidation including criminal conspiracy, he said. One person had in 2019 lodged a case alleging that he was duped of around Rs 70 lakh by Roy and three named in the chargesheet others, who, he claimed, had assured him of a berth in one of the Railway committees.

Following investigation, the Kolkata police had arrested two persons including a BJP trade union leader. A city court had issued a warrant against Roy in 2019, following which the former TMC MP had filed a petition in Delhi High court challenging the order.