Iyer, Shaw guide DC to imposing 228/4 against KKR
Sent in to bat, Delhi Capitals scored an imposing 228 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match here on Saturday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the Capitals with an unbeaten 88 while Prithvi Shaw made 66.
Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of 2/29 from his four overs. Brief Score: Delhi Capitals: 228 for 4 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 88 not out, Prithvi Shaw 66; Andre Russell 2/29).
