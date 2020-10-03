Maha: Fires in Vasai, Bhiwandi, no report of injuries
Two fires broke out on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Thane and Vasai in Palghar, though there were no reports of injuries from either incidents, police said. At 6:30pm, a blaze broke out in a cotton bedding firm in Vasai, and three engines and several personnel toiled for two hours to bring it under control, an official said. In the second incident, a godown storing cardboard went up in flames at 8:20pm in Dapoda in Bhiwandi.PTI | Thanepalghar | Updated: 03-10-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 23:54 IST
Two fires broke out on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Thane and Vasai in Palghar, though there were no reports of injuries from either incidents, police said. At 6:30pm, a blaze broke out in a cotton bedding firm in Vasai, and three engines and several personnel toiled for two hours to bring it under control, an official said.
In the second incident, a godown storing cardboard went up in flames at 8:20pm in Dapoda in Bhiwandi. "There are no reports of anyone getting injured in the blaze," Thane RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said.
