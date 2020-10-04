Tributes paid to Tirupur Kumaran

Tributes were paid to freedom fighter Tirupur Kumaran on the occasion of his 117th birth anniversary on Sunday. At a government function held in his native Chennimalai, Tamil Nadu Ministers K A Sengottiyan, K C Karuppannan and Udumalai K Radhakrishnan and MLAs among others garlanded a portrait of Kumaran.

District Collector C Kathiravan presided over the function. Kumaran, born on October 4, 1904, had actively taken part in the freedom struggle and came to be called "Kodikatha Kumaran" (protector of flag) after he held on to the tri- colour despite suffering fatal injuries in a police attack during a protest in 1932.