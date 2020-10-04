Left Menu
Hathras case: Rajasthan Cong to hold silent protest on Monday

After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday. She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of night.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:41 IST
The Rajasthan Congress Committee will hold a two-hour silent protest on Monday against the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men on September 14.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of night. "The Congress party will hold a 'maun satyagraha' at district headquarters level from 10 am to 12 am on Monday in protest against the incident of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh," PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said on Sunday.

The party will hold the protest to seek justice for the victim's family, he said..

