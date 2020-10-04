Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK, India joint operation targets online fraud scams

The latest operation follows previous joint operations, resulting from a partnership between the City of London Police, American tech giant Microsoft and Indian police forces to tackle such online fraud, which the UK authorities said has led to action against 37 call centres and resulted in 88 arrests. “We are pleased to have been able to support this action taken against criminals defrauding UK citizens and those of other countries.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:44 IST
UK, India joint operation targets online fraud scams

A recent joint operation against computer software service fraud offences between the UK and Indian security forces has led to raids on 10 suspect offices in six cities of India, according to UK authorities. The City of London Police, the UK's national lead force for fraud, revealed this week that it confirmed people in the UK had been defrauded by these companies to its counterparts in India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They provided vital witness statements, detailing the victim's dealings with the companies concerned, evidence which is a key requirement to enable the police in India to take action against fraudulent companies.

“We welcome this enforcement action on the part of the Central Bureau of Investigation and will support their efforts to bring offenders to justice through the Indian courts,” said Alex Rothwell, Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent at the City of London Police. “At the time of the lockdown in India, we saw a sharp decline in reports of computer software service fraud in the UK, but we know that criminals adapt quickly to continue to try to defraud people. As more people work from home, the need to prevent fraud of this nature has become more urgent,” he said.

The companies are alleged to have displayed pop-up messages on victims' computers warning them about serious technical problems with their device including the presence of malware infection. Victims were then advised to call a helpline to gain assistance and were charged a premium fee for the “fix” and “on-going support”.

Victims were then made to pay this fee online or over the phone, meaning their financial details were shared with criminals. On September 17, officers from the CBI conducted raids on 10 premises based on this information across six Indian cities. Some home addresses of people associated with the various companies were also visited.

According to the City of London Police, the CBI investigation into the case remains ongoing. The latest operation follows previous joint operations, resulting from a partnership between the City of London Police, American tech giant Microsoft and Indian police forces to tackle such online fraud, which the UK authorities said has led to action against 37 call centres and resulted in 88 arrests.

“We are pleased to have been able to support this action taken against criminals defrauding UK citizens and those of other countries. Our ongoing close working relationship with Microsoft and the Indian authorities has led to sustained action against this type of fraud, demonstrating that we can and will seek out criminals wherever they are,” added Rothwell. The police force is warning people to not call phone numbers, or visit websites, mentioned on pop-up messages which indicate there is a problem with your computer and also to be wary of callers, especially cold callers, who claim to be from Microsoft, your telephony provider or internet service provider.

“Don’t be afraid to hang up and call the organisation back on a number you have researched yourself. For example, one from the back of a bill or one listed on their official website,” they advise..

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

KXIP win toss, opt to bat against CSK

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday. Kings XI Punjab made three changes to their playing XI. They have left out Karun Nair, Krishna...

Azerbaijan's No 2 city targeted in fighting with Armenia

The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continued on Sunday over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijans second-largest city coming under attack. Azerbaijani officials said Sunday that Armenian forces att...

LJP walks out of NDA in Bihar; targets Nitish and bats for BJP-led govt in state

The Lok Janshakti Party LJP on Sunday walked out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, as it attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and announced that it would fight JDU candidates in the elect...

Ex-CBI officer among two held in Rs 25 lakhs bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Sunday said that they have registered a case against six accused and arrested two people including a former CBI official in a Rs 25 lakhs bribery case. In a statement, the CBI said, the accused wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020