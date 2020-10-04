Arms and ammunition seized, 4 arrested in Bihar

Four persons have been arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in Bihar's Munger district on Sunday, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, police personnel raided four locations in Mufassil and Asarganj police station areas and arrested four persons with arms and ammunition, district Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh said.

"Five 7.65 mm pistols, two revolvers, six country-made pistols, 63 cartridges and 10 magazines have been seized," the officer said. The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Fazal, Pankaj Singh, Mohammad Shamsher and Sinku Pathak, the SP said, adding a case was registered under the Arms Act.