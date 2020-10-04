U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says making progress on coronavirus relief legislation

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says making progress on coronavirus relief legislationReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 20:38 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said progress was being made on coronavirus relief legislation to respond to the economic fallout from a pandemic that has killed more than 207,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work.
"We're making progress," Pelosi told CBS. Pelosi, a Democrat, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked every day last week and met in person on Wednesday in an effort to negotiate a new bipartisan aid package.
