Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azerbaijan's leader says no end to fighting until Armenia sets pullout timetable

Azerbaijan threatened to retaliate by destroying military targets inside Armenia. Both Armenia's and the breakaway region's defence ministries said they denied the Azeri claim of the Armenian attack on Mingachevir in Azerbaijan.

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 05-10-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 01:12 IST
Azerbaijan's leader says no end to fighting until Armenia sets pullout timetable
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev demanded on Sunday that Armenia set a timetable for withdrawing from the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding Azeri territories, and said Azerbaijan would not cease military action until that happened.

In a televised address to the nation, Aliyev said Azeri forces were advancing in a week-long offensive to retake lands that they lost to ethnic Armenians in the 1990s. "Azerbaijan has one condition, and that is the liberation of its territories," he said. "Nagorno-Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan. We must return and we shall return."

"My condition is the following: let them withdraw their troops, and the confrontation will be stopped, but this should not be in words, but in deeds," he added. He said the international community had failed for three decades to enforce U.N. resolutions or put pressure on Armenia to return Azeri territories.

The content and tone of Aliyev's message made clear that Azerbaijan would not entertain calls for an immediate ceasefire, as Russia, the United States and European Union have urged. Speaking immediately after Aliyev's speech, Armenian Defence Ministry official Artsrun Hovhannisyan said: "I don't think that there is any risk for Yerevan (the Armenian capital), but anyway we are in war."

The clashes are the worst since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed and are spreading beyond the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. They have raised international concern about stability in the South Caucasus, where pipelines carry Azeri oil and gas to world markets. The conflict threatens to drag in other regional powers as Azerbaijan is supported by Turkey, while Armenia has a defence pact with Russia.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the past week of fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, including more than 40 civilians. Earlier on Sunday, Azerbaijan said Armenian forces had fired rockets at its second city of Ganja, killing one civilian and wounding 32, and also launched a missile attack on the Azeri industrial city of Mingachevir. Azerbaijan threatened to retaliate by destroying military targets inside Armenia.

Both Armenia's and the breakaway region's defence ministries said they denied the Azeri claim of the Armenian attack on Mingachevir in Azerbaijan. Turkey's Foreign Ministry said: "The attacks of Armenia targeting the civilians in Ganja...are a new manifestation of Armenia's unlawful attitude. We condemn these attacks."

Armenia denied it had directed fire "of any kind" towards Azerbaijan. The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh said his forces had targeted a military airbase in Ganja but later stopped firing in order to avoid civilian casualties. FIGHTING SPREADS

Until now, the main fighting has been between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, but it now threatens to spill over into a direct war with Armenia itself. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for an immediate ceasefire in a conversation with Armenia's foreign minister and said Moscow was ready to help seek a solution to the conflict via the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Azerbaijan, however, says it has lost patience with the OSCE's failure to resolve the conflict. Nagorno-Karabakh once again came under Azeri bombardment on Sunday and an official there said the civilian death toll over the past week had risen to 18, including casualties in the enclave's capital of Stepanakert and nearby Shushi.

Azerbaijan says it has lost 24 civilians, and Armenia two. Aliyev said on Twitter his forces had captured the town of Jabrail and several villages in what, if confirmed, would be a significant advance on the southern edge of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan dismissed the claim as "yet another fabrication". Independent verification was not possible. Nagorno-Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said his forces would target military units located in the large Azeri cities.

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New James Bond movie delayed; Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assaul and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Irish health chiefs recommend return to full lockdown - RTE

Irelands National Public Health Emergency Team NPHET recommended to the government on Sunday that the country be moved to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions and return to a full lockdown, national broadcaster RTE reported.NPHET made...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Stefanos Tsitsipas v Grigor Dimitrov

A look at the key facts and records of Greeces Stefanos Tsitsipas and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov before their French Open fourth-round match on Monday prefix number denotes seeding 5-STEFANOS TSITSIPASAge 22 ATP ranking 6 Highest 5Grand Slam...

PREVIEW-Tennis-Dimitrov in uncharted territory but confident ahead of Tsitsipas clash

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov broke the third-round barrier at Roland Garros for the first time this week but knows he will need to find another gear when he takes on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. Dimitrov grew up competing on clayco...

Maha: Man sent to police custody for sending defence area pics to Pak WhatsApp group

A court here on Sunday remanded a man to police custody till October 9 for allegedly sharing pictures of the defence area at Deolali here in a Pakistani WhatsApp group, an official said. The accused, Sanjeev Kumar, 21, was caught by some so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020