Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

The prize should go to the person "who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses", according to the will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, who founded the awards. Thousands of people can propose names: members of governments and parliaments; current heads of state; university professors of history, social sciences, law and philosophy; and former Nobel Peace Prize laureates, among others.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:04 IST
FACTBOX-How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

The laureate of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, one of the world's top accolades, will be announced on Friday in Oslo. Here is a look at how the award works:

WHO CAN WIN? The prize should go to the person "who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses", according to the will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, who founded the awards.

Thousands of people can propose names: members of governments and parliaments; current heads of state; university professors of history, social sciences, law and philosophy; and former Nobel Peace Prize laureates, among others. WHO DECIDES?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which consists of five individuals appointed by the Norwegian Parliament. They are often retired politicians, but not always. The current committee is led by a lawyer and includes two academics. They are all put forward by Norwegian political parties and their appointments reflect the balance of power in parliament.

HOW DO THEY DECIDE? Nominations close on Jan. 31. Members of the committee can make their own nominations, no later than at the first meeting of the committee in February.

They discuss all the nominations, then establish a shortlist. Each nominee is then assessed and examined by a group of permanent advisers and other experts. The committee meets roughly once a month to discuss the nominations. They usually make their decision at the final committee meeting, which tends to be at the beginning of October.

The committee seeks to get a consensus on its selection. If it can't, the decision is reached by majority vote. The last time a member quit in protest was in 1994, because Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat shared the prize with Israel's Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin.

WHO IS NOMINATED? Nominations are secret for 50 years, but those who nominate can choose to divulge their choices.

The only thing the Norwegian Nobel Committee will comment on is the number of candidates. This year, there are 318 contenders - 211 individuals and 107 organisations. Those we know are nominated are Greta Thunberg and Fridays for Future, NATO, the European Court of Human Rights, Julian Assange, Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning, the "people of Hong Kong" and jailed Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul.

Other possible contenders, if they are nominated, are Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Angela Merkel, the World Health Organization and its director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. IS DONALD TRUMP NOMINATED?

He may be, but we don't know. He is nominated for next year's prize, by a Norwegian lawmaker and a Swedish parliamentarian, separately, for helping broker a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and for peacemaking efforts in the Balkans. WHAT DOES THE LAUREATE GET?

A medal, a diploma, ten million Swedish crowns ($1.10 million) - and immediate global attention. South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the 1984 laureate, has said becoming a Nobel laureate was a double-edged sword. "One day no one was listening. The next, I was an oracle," he is quoted as saying in his authorised biography.

WHEN IS THE CEREMONY? It will take place on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

This year, due to coronavirus restrictions, it will be held in the Court of the University of Oslo, with around 100 guests only, rather than at the bigger Oslo City Hall, where it has been held since 1989. (Editing by Mike Collett-White)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Griezmann continues to struggle in new season with Barcelona

After a full year to adapt to his new club, Antoine Griezmann was hopeful of a breakthrough season with Barcelona. He came in looking to show that he can still meet the high expectations of his transfer from Atltico Madrid, even though the ...

Sony Z8H 8K LED TV with 85-inch display launched for a whopping Rs 13,99,990

Sony on Monday launched its first 8K Android TV in India. The Sony Z8H is PS5-ready PlayStation 5 and features an 85-inch Full-Array LED TV screen with a thin aluminum bezel, Google Assistant built-in, Dolby Atmos and S-Force Front Surround...

Petrol price set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents

Consumers will breathe a sigh of relief at the pumps as the price of petrol is set to decrease by between 23 and 32 cents a litre.The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE said the price of a litre of 93 ULP and LRP will come down...

Lithuanian foreign minister self-isolating after French visit

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius will self-isolate for a week after contact with members of visiting French President Emmanuel Macrons delegation, who later tested positive for the coronavirus. The minister was present ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020