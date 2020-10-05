Left Menu
Maratha quota: 6 detained from Aurangabad irrigation facility

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:26 IST
Six people who entered anirrigation project in Maharashtra's Aurangabad as part of aprotest for Maratha reservation were detained on Mondaymorning, police said

The incident happened in Bor Dahegaon, said a Vaijapurpolice station official, adding that no charges had beenslapped on them as yet

The Supreme Court recently stayed the implementationof quota for the Maratha community in education and jobs,which has led to sporadic protests statewide for the past fewweeks.

