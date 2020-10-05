NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Monday for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh as the death toll rose during fighting in the breakaway enclave in the South Caucasus.

"It is extremely important that we convey a very clear message to all parties that they should cease fighting immediately, that we should support all efforts to find a peaceful, negotiated solution," Stoltenberg said during a visit to Turkey. "There is no military solution," he told a news conference.

The fighting began on Sept. 27 and has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.