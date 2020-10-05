Left Menu
Builder shot dead in Pune

Police suspect a property dispute to be the cause behind the fatal attack on the builder.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:04 IST
Pune, Oct 5 (PTI)A 64-year-old builder was killed here in Maharashtra on Monday by an unidentified person who shot him outside a bank, police said, adding that two people have been detained in connection with the attack. The builder, identified as Rajesh Kanabar, succumbed to his injuries in hospital in afternoon, a Bundgarden police station officer said.

Police suspect a property dispute to be the cause behind the fatal attack on the builder. The incident occurred around 3:15 pm near the district collectorate when a man fired from close range at Kanabar who was standing near a fruit stall, the officer said.

"Kanabar was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead," said Shrikant Shinde, senior police inspector, Bundgarden police station..

