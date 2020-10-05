Builder shot dead in Pune

Pune, Oct 5 (PTI)A 64-year-old builder was killed here in Maharashtra on Monday by an unidentified person who shot him outside a bank, police said, adding that two people have been detained in connection with the attack. The builder, identified as Rajesh Kanabar, succumbed to his injuries in hospital in afternoon, a Bundgarden police station officer said.

Police suspect a property dispute to be the cause behind the fatal attack on the builder. The incident occurred around 3:15 pm near the district collectorate when a man fired from close range at Kanabar who was standing near a fruit stall, the officer said.

"Kanabar was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead," said Shrikant Shinde, senior police inspector, Bundgarden police station..