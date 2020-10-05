Rice mill owner kills himself in Ambala

Left Menu
PTI | Ambala | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:10 IST
A rice mill owner allegedly killed himself at his shop in Ambala City's new grain market on Monday due to business-related stress, police said. The body of Madan Lal, 55, a resident of Sector 8 Ambala City, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his shop. Police said they have recovered a suicide note from the spot.

They said Lal was under stress due to some problems in his business. He had set up a rice mill in a nearby village three years ago.

Police said Lal reached his shop this morning and sent away his staff and hanged himself.  Another grain market dealer, who reached the shop, found the body. The in-charge of police post-5, Sultan Singh, told reporters that a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

